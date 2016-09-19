FA CUP: AFC sent tumbling out by red hot Hampton

FA Cup second qualifying round: AFC Dunstable 1 Hampton and Richmond Borough 7

AFC Dunstable’s thoughts of making history and progressing to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup were well and truly scuppered by a ruthless and excellent Hampton side on Saturday.

Apart from being drawn against the leaders of the National League South in Maidenhead, AFC could not have had a tougher draw in the shape of the Beavers at this stage of the competition, as they currently occupy second place in that division.

Knowing they would have to be at their very best to get anything from the tie, AFC did not help themselves by gifting Hampton their two opening goals in the first 10 minutes as Nathan Collier (8) and Jamal Lowe (10) gave the hosts a mountain to climb.

Steve Heath’s side seemed to settle down and did not concede again until the 33rd minute, but Hampton seemed to score at will and five minutes later it was 4-0, with the pace of the forward men in red was something the AFC defence have never faced and hope they never will again this season.

With half time approaching, AFC pulled a goal back when Terry Griffiths headed home a Jack Waldren corner, although this was scant reward, as what was to follow immediately after the break.

Within 10 minutes of the re-start the visitors had struck three more times as goals from Manny Williams (48), Tom Jelley (52) and Michael Kamara (55) seemed to suggest AFC were looking at conceding double figures with over half an hour to go.

The one shining light was that AFC knuckled down and amazingly did not concede again, while more good news was the sight of Newman Carney and Moses Olaleye making second half appearances after their long lay-offs due to injury.

Boss Heath was in a reflective mood at the final whistle, as he said: “While everyone was very angry at the result, you have to put into perspective what a superb team we have just faced.

“We have never come across a forward line like that in the past and they forced us into making mistakes”

“I had a long chat with Sky’s Martin Tyler, who is one of their coaches, and he was complimentary about us.

“He said their performance was no fluke either as they knew everything about us and the players we were missing.

“They worked on our weaknesses and executed them to plan and I must now pick up the players, as they feel very low at the moment.

“On the positive side, Newman and Moses came through unscathed and both got over 25 minutes.

“I also thought I would reward young Joe Hankins with an appearance. Not everyone at 17 can say they have played in the FA Cup.”

AFC are back in league action this weekend when they host Aylesbury United.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy, Beck, Griffiths, Mannion (Olaleye 70), Waldren (N Carney 65), Cox, Hall (Hankins 80), Humbert, B Carney.

Subs not used: Byron, Bailey, Kissiedu, Silford.

Attendance: 173.