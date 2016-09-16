FA CUP: Heath fully prepared for Hampton visit

AFC Dunstable are getting set for one of the biggest games in their history as they host National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough in the FA Cup second round qualifying on Saturday.

The visiting Beavers are second in the table, having won seven, drawn two and lost twice in the league this season, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Whitehawk on Tuesday night.

AFC boss Steve Heath said: “Of course we are going to be massive underdogs, as Hampton and Richmond are currently second in the National League South.

“They won the Ryman Premier Division last season and have made a storming start to life in their new league. I will go and have a look at them on Tuesday night as they have a game against Whitehawk.

“Then we train on Thursday and we will work on our plans for the game.

“I know they have had us watched in our replay against Heybridge so they will know what we are about.

“I understand this is the second time the club have reached this far in the competition and we hope the locals of Dunstable will come out and support the club.”

It has been a great achievement to get this far”