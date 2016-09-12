FA VASE: Bull the hero as Crawley go through on penalties

FA Vase, first round qualifying: AFC Hayes 2 Crawley Green 2, Crawley win 4-1 on penalties.

Crawley Green progressed to the next stage of the FA Vase when they won a penalty shoot-out 4-1 after an enthralling 2-2 draw at AFC Hayes on Saturday.

On a damp afternoon, it was the home side that adapted to the conditions quicker and in the second minute, Green keeper Dean Bull made a save to deny Hayes’ Rhys Rabess.

A minute later Bull collected a rasping shot from Marcus Gibbs as the home side continued to pressure Crawley and Bull then again denied Jordan Berry superbly.

Crawley managed their first attack in the 15th minute with Joe Bradbury crossing and Charlie Clayton heading wide and then seeing his effort saved by Cameron Kennedy.

On the half hour, Hayes centre forward Sekani McCalmon was put through only to be thwarted by Bull at his feet.

Crawley responded by winning a corner as Sam Pemberton’s header was cleared off the line, while Dean Dummett headed just wide from an Aarron Browne cross as the first half finished goalless.

After the restart, the conditions played their part in the first goal when visiting defender Reece Green slipped while in possession to give MaCalmon a clear run on goal and he shot past Bull to open the scoring in the 50th minute.

Crawley continued to pressure the Hayes defence with Green making a mazy run through midfield and shooting just over the bar on the hour mark, while Ashton Grant’s effort shot beat Kennedy, only to fly just wide of the post.

As Crawley pressed for an equaliser they virtually pinned the home side in their own half and with the clock showing 90+5 minutes, Joe Bradbury crossed for Terry Billy to head home and cue extra time.

Hayes started the extra period brightly and took lead in 106th minute with Courtney Clay scoring.

However, from the kick off Crawley raided down the right with Bradbury once again the architect, sending over a delivery for Grant to nod home moments later.

Crawley’s Tom Barnett smashed a shot against the Hayes bar in the 110th minute and this was the last chance from both sides during extra time as the tie went to penalties.

It became the Bull show as he saved two spot kicks and scored one himself, along with Mungwira, Aarron Browne and Francis Harkin to secure Crawley’s passage into the next round.

They will now meet LPOSSA FC who groundshare with Hayes, with a speedy recovery wished to Sam Pemberton who was forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

Crawley host Colney Heath on Wednesday evening.