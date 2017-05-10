Fast start sees Totts hammer Tring Town

SSML Division Two: Tring Town 1 Totternhoe 5

Totternhoe confirmed their SSML Division Two runners-up spot with an impressive 5-1 win at Tring Town AFC on Saturday.

The visitors flew into a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes as Joel McCormick (1), Aiden Murray (9) and Daniel Lambeth (13) scored, with Murray’s strike Totts’ 100th league goal of the season

Tring pulled one back though and it wasn’t until late on that the visitors found their scoring boots again, with Lambeth completing his hat-trick with goals on 83 and 90 minutes.

Lambeth’s injury time strike was his 49th of the season and earned him the golden boot award for the whole of the South Midlands League too.

Boss Chris Robson said: “It was a very strange game as we flew out of the traps from the first whistle and with a devastating opening 15 minutes found ourselves 3-0 up.

“I was disappointed that we then took our foot completely of the gas, becoming very sloppy and lazy in our play which meant we ended up getting dragged into a very scrappy game which was also not helped by the referee continuously stopping and starting play.

“The second half was not much better and we allowed Tring to get a foothold into the game and they pulled a goal back.

“That gave us the kick up the backside we needed and immediately we showed our class and scored a further two goals in another brilliant 10 minute period.

“The last goal was a landmark for Dan Lambeth as it meant he secured the top goalscorer award not just for the division but for the whole of the South Midlands league.

“It is a great achievement and thoroughly deserved.

“The result meant we secured runners up spot in what has been an incredible season for the club. Everyone involved should be very proud.”

The result means Totts now can’t be caught by third place Aston Clinton, and will finish second behind champions Thame Rangers.

This weekend they end their league campaign at home to New Bradwell St Peter.

>> The 61 FC (Luton) were beaten 3-2 at home by Aston Clinton on Saturday

Bradley Currington and Ryan Smith scored for the hosts, but Chris Murphy’s double and an own goal sealed the points for Aston.

FC are at home to Pitstone & Ivinghoe this weekend as a win would see them finish 11th.