Five out of five as Totts prove too strong for Bradwell

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 3 Old Bradwell United 0

Totternhoe climbed to second in the SSML Division Two table after making it five wins in a row against a strong Bradwell United side on Saturday.

The visitors had started well, forcing the first chance when Alex Feaver’s close range header was smartly saved by James Bromhall on 10 minutes.

Totts took the lead on 23 minutes though when a devastating counter attack, started by a lovely raking pass from Chris Doggett, picked out Scott Murchie and he curled into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

After the break, Bradwell had a great chance to equalise on 50 minutes when Feaver was clean through, only for Bromhall to come out on top once more.

That miss would prove to be costly as the prolific Dan Lambeth doubled the Totts lead with a superb strike from distance on 63 minutes, as he took Joel McCormick’s pass in his stride to rocket a low shot into the net.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of Bradwell and just four minutes later, Andy Cleere scored his first goal for the club, smartly volleying home a Chris Golding cross.

Manager Chris Robson said: “It was a massive win as to beat a side that will be towards the top end of the table at the end of the season is very pleasing.

“The scoreline flattered us a little bit as it was quite an even game between two good sides.

“The difference being we were very clinical in front of goal as we have been all season, and defensively we have worked hard in recent weeks on the training ground with regards to shape and individual jobs. Now we are now getting our rewards for it.

“We know we will always score with the attacking players we have, those goals means that’s now 66 league goals in 20 games.

“So to see us look solid defensively is very pleasing for a manager as you can count on the players at both ends of the pitch to do a job for the team.

“We won’t get carried away though as there is still a long way to go. We are in a good place as a squad so we have just got to stick together, keep working hard and keep winning games and see where we end up.

“There has been a lot of change this season at the club with myself coming in, and a near enough whole new squad, so it is still work in progress.

“Credit to everyone as they have bought into what I want to do and they are working so hard to achieve the goals that they are capable of.”

Totts host Tring Corinthians this weekend.

Totts: Bromhall, J Rimmer, O’Connor, Weymouth (Horgan), Doggett, Folland, Murchie, Golding, Murray, McCormick (Cleere), Lambeth.