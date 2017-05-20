Five-star finish to the season for Totts

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 5 New Bradwell St Peter 1

Totternhoe ended their SSML Division Two season with a five star display by hammering New Bradwell St Peter 5-1 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

With runners up spot already confirmed, all the Totts had to play for was trying to end the season with a bang, and indeed they did against the in-form visitors.

Top scorer Daniel Lambeth opened the scoring on 12 minutes after being set up by Joel McCormick, who then found Jack Rimmer to volley home the second.

The impressive McCormick scored the third on 22 minutes with the goal of the game, producing an audacious finish after a mazy run.

Lambeth grabbed his second on the stroke of half time and then completed his hat-trick by heading in Aidan Murray’s cross in the second period for his 57th goal of the season.

New Bradwell grabbed a consolation goal 13 minutes from time through George Sofroni, as boss Chris Robson said: “It was a very pleasing way to end the season.

“The first half was some of the best football we have played all season, and we scored some great goals.

“The work-rate, shape, and our quality on the ball was superb and we deservedly controlled the game and scored four goals.

“The second half I was a little disappointed as we stopped doing what we was doing in the first half and became sloppy in possession, but I won’t worry to much as it has been an incredible season for us. To finish runners up in my first season and many of the players’ first season at the club is a great achievement.

“I want to thank all of the players for their hard work and efforts, they have been a privilege to manage and coach, and they should be very proud of what they have achieved.”