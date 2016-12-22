Flitwick overtake Caldecote at Beds League summit

Caldecote missed the opportunity to top the Premier Division at Christmas after their five game unbeaten away run was brought to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Cranfield United on Saturday.

David Adderson and Max Marsh netted the vital goals.

Caldecote Reserves v CS Rovers. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161221-110847002

The honour of the number one Christmas spot in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform goes to Flitwick Town after they emerged the 2-1 winners at AFC Oakley M&DH.

Daniel Stafford and Phil Matthews scored the goals against a lone home reply via Nathan Aulsberry.

Taking second spot are Renhold United who took their unbeaten home run up to eight games with a 4-2 victory over Shefford Town & Campton.

Wesley Lewis with a brace plus Travis Joseph and Jason Allison found the back of the net for United against a brace in reply from Town’s Louis Taylor.

Caldecote Reserves v CS Rovers. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161221-110859002

Elsewhere, having lost their last two away outings, Ickwell & Old Warden were to return to winning ways on the road when a lone strike from Conor Green was enough to earn them a 1-0 victory at Marston Shelton Rovers.

Whilst Sharnbrook were 3-2 home winners over a Wootton Blue Cross side who are still searching for their first away win of the season, Chris Prior scored twice and Jordan Baxter once against Blue Cross replies via Jack Downes and Jamie Rudd.

The scheduled Stevington v Kempston Rovers Development fixture was postponed due to the home side’s dressing rooms complex being flooded.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

Caldecote Reserves v CS Rovers. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161221-110910002

There is no change at the head of the Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford following wins for the top two sides.

Queens Park Crescents maintained their three point lead by winning 6-1 at home against Elstow Abbey. Mohammed Jabbar led the way with four goals and was joined on the scoresheet by Danjaal Iqbar and Anish Khinda against a lone reply from Abbey’s Billy Mills.

Whilst second place Crawley Green Reserves maintained their season’s unbeaten away ways in winning 2-1 at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. An own goal plus a strike from Liam Duggan were replied to once by Town’s Jordan Greenwood.

There was also joy on the road for the first time this season for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who won 5-3 at Westoning who have now lost their last four outings to slip to seventh in the league standings.

Caldecote Reserves v CS Rovers. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161221-110825002

Kegan Roberts with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Marian Sobczyk, Naron Cheema and Simon Faia to bring up the nap hand against home replies via an own goal plus Ryan Camp and Lewis Wilson.

Over to Grange Lane where, following an opening half of no goals, the visitors 61 FC Luton Reserves were to run out the 3-2 winners over Cople & Bedford SA. Temitayo Akerele fired them in front in the 51st minute before two minutes later Ryan McEnoy made it 2-0.

Cople’s Paul Nigro then flew a penalty over the crossbar before McEnoy grabbed his second goal of the afternoon in the 61st minute to make it 3-0 and seemingly game over.

This looking even more likely to be the outcome when in the 79th minute home player Ollie Hughes sailed a second penalty over the crossbar but goals from Ashlee Banton seven minutes from time and James Munns three minutes later brought the scoreline back to 2-3. The 61FC boys faced a tense last few minutes which they duly survived but only just after a Gary Canzano effort in time added on was ruled out offside.

Now up into fourth place re Totternoe Reserves who ran out the 3-0 home winners over M&DH Clapham Sports who were defeated on the road for the first time in six outings.

Joe Smith netted all three of the home sides goals.

This result leap frogging them over Henlow who now take up fifth place after they were held to a 3-3 draw at Old Bradwell United Reserves.

Peter Bentley, Dre Neil and Martin Wells were the United marksmen against Henlow replies via Paul Wilson twice including one from the penalty spot and Antony Bowskill.

Jubilee Cup Group A

The lone action saw AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A now occupy second spot in the standings after emerging the 4-1 home winners over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Connor Barclay, John Hislop, Ayden Ashraf and Charlie Corcoran all finding the back of the net against a lone reply via James Grandidge.

Jubilee Cup Group B

Riseley Sports were gifted the three points after Clfton failed to raise a side to meet them at Whiston Crescent and remain three points clear at the head of the standings from Atletico Europa who won 3-2 at Bedford Albion. Mo Banda, Aaron Van Horne and Tedji Jankovic had their goals only replied to twice by Albion’s Adam Lewis and Dan Jeffries.

Jubilee Cup Group C

Caldecote Reserves are now three points clear at the head of the standings from CS Rovers who they defeated 3-1 at Harvey Close. Jack Stagg, Reece Parker and Tom Dupey were on the home scoresheet against a lone Rovers reply via Ultan Coonan.

Whilst over at Bedford Road the Sandy Reserves v Kempston Athletic game was abandoned after just 30 minutes due to a serious injury to a Kempston Athletic player. The home side, via strikes from Toren Purser and Aaron Seldon, led 2-0 at the time.

Jubilee Cup Group D

Cranfield United Reserves moved five points clear at the head of the standings after winning 3-0 at Stevington Reserves. Antonia Ricciardi, Jack Sharman-Dodd and Adam Constable scored the goals to do the damage.

Whilst Dinamo Flitwick remain in second spot following their 2-2 draw at Caldecote A, Dale Goldie and Josh Pearson seeing their goals replied to twice by home player Nick Thomas.

Jubilee Cup Group E

Flitwick Town Reserves lead the way four points clear in Group F following their 4-1 home victory over Harlington. Chris Bull with a brace plus Sean O’Donnell and Liam Keane grabbed the Town goals against a lone reply via Shea Gentle-King.

Whilst now in second are Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves following their 4-2 home win over White Eagles. Mark Champkin with a brace was joined on the Rovers scoresheet by Kieran Day and Carl Bormoneo against an Eagles brace in reply from Jacek Teresxkiewicz.

Jubilee Cup Group F

Wilstead Reserves are back onto the top of the Group F table after netting a 5-3 home victory over Renhold United Reserves. Hanni Thiarra with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Dale Clegg, Shaun Winconek and Robert Booth to bring up the nap hand against a United hat-trick in reply from Nathan France.

Whilst Flitwick Town A were the 3-2 home winners over Houghton Athletic. Stuart Kemp with a brace plus David Lyons netting the Town goals against Athletic replies via Jordan Thomas and Ali Mohiyaldeen.

Jubilee Cup Group G

Leading the way five points clear at the head of the Group G table are Sundon Park Rovers following their 2-1 home win over Henlow Reserves. Shane Roberts and Chris Scott grabbed the goals against a lone reply from James Blows.

Whilst now in second spot are Sandy Albion the 4-1 winners at Wotton Village. An own goal plus strikes from Jack Willis, Liam Brophy and Jonnie Stratford were replied to once by Ethan Tani for the Village.

Hertfordshire FA Junior Cup

Lea Sports PSG took another step forward in their quest for County Cup glory with a 5-1 home victory over The Engineer Harpenden, Joe Hennem with a hat-trick joined on the scoresheet by Ryan Darby and Josh Smith.