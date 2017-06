Barton Rovers have announced that former Dunstable Town manager Tony Fontanelle has joined the management team at Sharpenhoe Road this term.

Boss Mark Boyce has also been busy strengthening his squad, with former St Albans and Dunstable defender David Longe-King returning to the club, while ex-Worcester City and Leamington winger Nathan Olukanmi is on board too.

Meanwhile, another ex-Dunstable player, Joshua Oyinsan, who has also played for Bromley, has signed up too.