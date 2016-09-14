Foursome Dunstable brush St Ives aside

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 4 St Ives Town 1

Dunstable Town hit back from going behind early on to record an excellent 4-1 victory over St Ives Town on Tuesday night.

Jack Hutchinson and Zack Reynolds returned to the side after missing the 3-1 win over Cinderford, but it was the visitors who opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Danny Kelly finished well.

Dunstable tried to hit back quickly, as Danny Talbot fired just wide, as did Shane Bush and Jhai Dhillon.

They were level 10 minutes before half time though as after some intricate work from Hutchinson, Alex Cathline fired home through a crowd of players.

The Blues then took the lead before half time as Talbot sent a trademark free kick over the wall and into the net.

It got even better for Dunstable after the break as with the half just eight minutes old, Shane Bush, who had his best game for the club, [produced a magnificent lob from range that flew over keeper Tom Trebes and into the net.

Still Dunstable looked for further goals though as Talbot’s corner was headed over by Cathline and David Keenleyside’s effort was saved.

At the other end Ben Seymour-Shove had a shot saved by Jack Smith, who turned in another sound performance.

Seymour-Shove sent over a good cross that Andrew Phillips couldn’t convert, as Dunstable rung the changes in the closing stages brought on Vences Bola, and the Green brothers, Danny and Jack.

It was Jack who notched the fourth goal of the night too, with a mazy run and fine finish as the hosts moved out of sight.

Phillips almost grabbed a late consolation, firing over, while Smith saved from Carden, as Dunstable remained solid to ensure there were to be no late scares.

Dunstable, who climbed to second in the table, behind Slough Town on goal difference, are without a fixture on Saturday now after their FA Cup exit to Canvey Island.

They are back in action on Saturday, September 24 with a trip to Kettering Town.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Jhai Dhillon, Danny Talbot, John Sonuga, Adam Pepera (C, Danny Green 80), Jack Hutchinson (Jack Green 72), David Longe-King, Alexander Cathline (Vences Bola 75), Shane Bush, David Keenleyside.

Subs not used: Adam Moussi, Joseph Debayo.

St Ives: Tim Trebes, Harry O’Malley, Charlie De’ath, captain, Lee Chaffey, Liam McDevitt, Jack Higgs, Ben Seymour-Shove, Tom McGowen, Andrew Phillips (Justin Leavers), Danny Kelly (Joe Carden), Josh Dawkin.

Subs not used: Scott Sinclair, Jordan Jarrold, Buster Harradfine.

Dunstable MOM: Danny Talbot.

Attendance: 171.