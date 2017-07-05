Gallen joins coaching staff at Dunstable Town

Dunstable Town have announced a huge coup with former Luton Town and QPR striker Kevin Gallen joining the coaching staff at Creasey Park.

The 41-year-old is something of a club legend at Loftus Road, playing well over 350 times for the Hoops, while also had spells with Barnsley, Huddersfield and then Luton, where he netted 21 goals in 75 matches.

Gallen has now accepted Blues boss Tony McCool’s invitation to join the club as first team coach and football adviser, and the new Dunstable manager said: “To have someone with Kevin’s experience and knowledge on board is going to be a great help to me and a great asset to the club.

“It shows how much we believe in this project and we plan on putting Dunstable Town back on the map.”

Meanwhile, Gallen added: “I am looking forward to working with Tony, the players and the club officials at Dunstable Town and can’t wait to get started.”