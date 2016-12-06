Green lose out to high-flying Hertford

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 1 Hertford Town 3

Crawley Green conceded three second half goals to lose at home against high-flying Hertford Town on Saturday.

The hosts started well with an effort from Reece Green which went wide, before keeper Dean Bull saved Tommy Wade’s shot and Adam Murad was off target.

Tom Barnett went close on 18 minutes for Crawley, his long range effort pushed behind by Jayden Purdue, while Sam Pemberton’s attempt rebounded off team-mate Mark Smith and went behind.

Hertford then started to dominate as Bull kept Green in the game with two fine saves to deny Wade and Phil Lowen, while Jay Lovell rasping shot cannoned off the bar.

However, Crawley hit back to take the lead on 36 minutes when Green’s cross was neatly turned in by Dean Dummett.

In the second half, Hertford came storming out of the blocks and Brett O’Connor saw his early effort go wide, before they levelled on 50 minutes as Ashton Grant concede a penalty, which Wade fired into the net.

Grant nearly made amends minutes later but his long range effort was saved by Purdue, while Hertford were 2-1 in front just after the hour through Wade’s second of the game.

He was twice denied a hat-trick when first his effort was well saved by Bull and a second attempt flew wide, but Hertford wrapped up the points late on, Phil Lowen breaking clear to shoot past Bull.

Crawley travel to Hoddesdon Town this weekend and then visit Dunstable Town in the Beds Senior Trophy on Tuesday night.