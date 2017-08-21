Green’s comeback in vain as they exit FA Cup

FA Cup, extra preliminary round: Crawley Green 2 Berkhamsted Town 3

Despite fighting back from 2-0 down, Crawley Green were pipped by a late Berkhamsted penalty as they went out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Both teams had chances early on, Charlie Clayton shooting over while under pressure, before Berkhamsted moved in front when Ashley Morrissey cut inside to beat Charlie Yates and make it 1-0.

Green were close to a leveller on 23 minutes, Sam Willet’s cross just eluding Pat Daly.

On the half hour, Town extended their lead when Morrissey played a square ball to Sean Coughlan, who side-stepped a despairing tackle and easily beat Yates from 12 yards.

Crawley began throwing caution to the wind as Daly set up Aaron Browne, who missed the target, although Berkhamsted might have made the game save before half time, but Sean Coughlan scuffed wide.

In the second period, Aarron Browne’s fine run saw him find Liam Toomey, who notched his third goal in two games to make it 2-1.

Daly was next to come close, but Town had their chances too, a fine run by Dan Jones finding Stacy Field, whose header hit the bar.

Kevin McManus thought he had made it 2-2, only for the visitors defence to clear off the line, before Green were level as Toomey picked out Daly and he turned his man and slotting home.

With Crawley in the ascendency, it looked like they would score again, but in the closing stages, Franny Harkin brought Field and Dan Jones calmly netted from the spot.

Crawley are at home to Edgware Town in the league on Wednesday and host Wembley at the weekend too.