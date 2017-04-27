Green slip to defeat as Athletic claim points

SSML Premier Division: Tring Athletic 2 Crawley Green 1

Crawley Green were beaten 2-1 at Tring Athletic in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

Both sides struggled with the hard surface, unable to string more than two passes together, although Crawley went close twice early on, Sean Coughlan winning a free kick, with Aarron Browne’s shot cleared away.

On four minute, Chris Vardy drew a good save from Dean Bull, with the visiting keeper claiming Jack Read’s header and denying Read once more.

Green looked to break the deadlock too, with the lively Sean Coughlan playing in top scorer Charlie Clayton, who was foiled by Jack Hopwood, before Clayton fired wide and hit the bar on the half hour mark.

Crawley saw the woodwork come to their rescue on 39 minutes, but Tring went ahead two minutes before the break as Sam Pemberton’s clearance was pounced on by Vardy who fired past Bull.

Dean Dummett flashed wide as Crawley looked for an immediate response, while after the break, Vardy forced another stop from Bull.

However, Green restored parity moments later as Grant found Clayton who in turn beat the advancing Hopwood to make it 1-1.

Visiting substitute Henry Mungwira injected some pace into the attack, but the hosts moved ahead once more on 75 minutes when Sam Hercules’ run and cross gave Ryan Sturgess a simple tap in.

In the 80th minute, Vardy hit the bar from close range as despite Crawley’s best efforts to get back in the game, Tring ran the clock down.

Crawley travel to Leverstock Green on Saturday for their last game of the season.