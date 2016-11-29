Hall misses from the spot as AFC lose to Uxbridge

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 1 Uxbridge 2

AFC Dunstable suffered a disappointing home defeat to Uxbridge at the weekend.

The first half of this game was a lacklustre affair with previous little excitement for the 44 hardy fans in attendance at Creasey Park.

In the second period, it was the visitors who drew first blood on the hour.

From an AFC corner, they broke with pace and a neat finish from Matt Woods put Uxbridge in front.

Looking like AFC needed more impetus, BJ Christie was introduced and he made an instant impact, as he drew a foul in the box with a penalty was awarded.

Up stepped Jermaine Hall, but crucially his spot kick was saved by visiting keeper Paul McCarthy.

Buoyed by this, it gave Uxbridge confidence and they stretched their lead on 74 minutes when a cross from the left found Wayne Carter unmarked to head home.

At 2-0 down and not looking like they would get back in the game, the hosts decided to up the pace and put some pressure on.

Hall pulled a goal back with seven minutes remaining and only some last-gasp defending by the visitors saw them deservedly take the three points back to Middlesex.

AFC are back in action this evening as they travel to Histon.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy (Byron 82), Cashman, Griffiths, N Carney, B Carney (Hankins 92), Olaleye, Hall, Humbert (Christie 65), Mannion.

Subs not used: Kissiedu, Morgan.