Academy coach leaves Luton after almost 25 years at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town academy coach Joe Deeney has left the club after to join National League South side Oxford City as assistant manager,

The former centre-half, who turns 33 in March, had been with the Hatters for 24 years as a schoolboy player, apprentice, professional and youth coach – most recently as Youth Development Phase Coach for the U15s and U16s.

Deeney will be assistant to new Oxford manager Mark Jones and on his reasons for leaving, told the club’s official website: “I’ve been at Luton since I was nine, so it’s been a real tough week coming to the decision to leave.

“I’ve had offers before but they’ve never felt right. This one really appeals though because I’ve known Mark a long time and he’s given me the chance to get involved at first team level.

“I’ll still be involved with Luton through the pre-academy and the college scheme at Cedars, but as much as I’d have loved to have combined it all with Oxford, National League South is demanding and I don’t want to work with watered-down quality in the academy.

“There are some real good people at Kenilworth Road and it’s been a massive part of my life, so I’m going to miss it. But if I don’t take the opportunity, I’ll never know what it’s like.”

Academy and Development manager Andy Awford added: “Joe has been embroidered in the club having been here so long as a player and a coach. Nearly a quarter of a century at one club is some record.

“I know his decision was a very difficult one to make because of his ties with Luton Town, but he goes with our blessing.

“He’ll always be welcome here because he’s one of us, but I understand the lure of being involved in first-team football somewhere. On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank him for his years of service.”