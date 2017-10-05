Away goals of no concern for Town boss

Luton boss Nathan Jones isn’t concerned in the slightest by his side’s lack of goals on their travels this season.

The Hatters have been prolific at Kenilworth Road, netting 17 times in just six games, but have only managed four away from home.

They have both come in just two matches, meaning Town have drawn a blank in three fixtures, as when asked if he was at all worried, Jones said: “No, not really, we’ve played some tough sides, we really have.

“We played Lincoln away, kept a clean sheet, not many do that, so I’m pleased with that.

“The Barnet game was the disappointing one, it really was, but we went to Mansfield and Wycombe who are going to be two of the top sides in the league and scored four goals, so not really.

“I think we won’t be far off the highest scorers in the league, so for me to have any concerns would be futile.”

Luton have yet to celebrate a goal in the first half with the Mansfield comeback starting on 85 minutes, while they left it even later at Wycombe, when captain Scott Cuthbert popped up to equalise.

That also didn’t concern Jones, as he added: “Not particularly, I want to win, I don’t care how we do it, I want to win.

“If it’s 0-0 and we score 95th minute, or 98th minute, I’ve got absolutely no problem with doing that.

“As long as we score I don’t mind. We’re trying everything, we actually did score against Wycombe which was a perfectly good goal and it was chalked off, wrongly.

“We did everything possible to try and score against Morecambe, we had in excess of into double figures of chances first half, so we are trying everything, but there’s no concern with that whatsoever.

“We’ve only lost one away from home, so that’s probably what I would rather focus on.

“If you win your home games, and draw your away games, usually you’ll get promoted.

“We’re above that in terms of having points per game away from home, so that’s the thing we’ll be concentrating on on.”