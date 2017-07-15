Awford felt Town were worthy winners

Luton Town academy and development boss Andy Awford was impressed by his young side's performance in their 3-1 win at United Counties League Division One side Potton United on Friday night.

Goals from Michael Shamalo, Josh Neufville and Callum Stead were enough for the Hatters to triumph and continue their impressive start to pre-season which has also seen them draw 2-2 with Southern League Premier Division team Hitchin Town.

Awford said: "It was a great work-out. You’re playing 15, 16 and 17-year-olds against grown men and it’s always a great work-out when that happens because of the physical difference.

“We had a little bit of a sloppy start but after that we did very well. I was really pleased with the effort and application again, and the willingness and desire to go about the work and how we expect and want them to play.

“I was really pleased. There were some really good performances individually, and as a group as well, it’s always nice to win.

“They were three lovely finishes and as I’ve just said to Ready (Arthur Read), the only thing is that we should maybe have had a couple more.

"Arthur could have scored, and we could have had a couple more at the end and really killed it; maybe been a bit more professional about it.

“That’s good habits, and that’s a learning curve. But I think we were worthy winners in the end and all the goals were very well created and well taken.

“Maybe we were a bit sloppy at times, and I know us coaches are always a bit greedy and always want a bit more. But overall I’m very pleased with how we went about it tonight.”

Hatters are next in action at Kempston Rovers a week today.