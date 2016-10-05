Baggies coach left impressed by Hatters’ energy

West Brom assistant head coach Ben Garner was impressed with what he saw from Luton Town during the Baggies 2-0 EFL Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Kenilworth Road last night.

Despite selecting a team that contained the likes of Swedish international Jonas Olsson, plus Craig Gardner, Boaz Myhill and Callum McManaman, who missed a first half spot-kick, the visitors were second best to a Luton team that once again gave players from their own academy a chance to shine.

Goals from Alex Gilliead and Jake Gray proved the difference on the night as speaking to Albion’s official website: “Luton were strong. They’ve got good legs in the side. They know their shape and are very disciplined.

“We lost our way a little bit in the second half.

“If the penalty goes in then it’s different game. That would have given us a lift and something to hold onto, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“It’s a great education for the younger players in the squad.

“It’s an eye-opener. They’ve seen the level of League Two now, how competitive it is and the quality of the play. They know what they’ve got to aspire to.”