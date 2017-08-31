Bakinson leaves the Hatters for Bristol City

Luton Town have confirmed that midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has left the club to join Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old travelled down to Ashton Gate this evening and has passed a medical with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Bakinson joined the Hatters’ academy as an U10 and progressed through the ranks to sign his first professional contract in March 2016 at the age of 17.

He was part of the Town’s youth team that won the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division and League Cup double in the 2015-16 campaign, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, and made his first-team debut as a substitute on the final day of that season against Exeter City.Bakinson leaves the Hatters with six senior appearances to his name, the last five coming in the Checkatrade Trophy, including the most recent, when he played in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s earlier this month.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet said: “We’ve received an incredible offer for Tyreeq that we couldn’t really turn down both for us and for him, as it’s a big opportunity for him to progress at a Championship club.

“We won’t stand in a player’s way if the deal is right for all parties and, most importantly, if the income helps us further develop. Every single penny of this income will be re-invested as it allows us to acquire another targeted young player and the balance, as it becomes due, will go towards building new facilities for the academy at The Brache.

“To allow one of our academy products to leave for a club above us is a bitter pill to swallow, but it is our intention that we patiently build for the future so we can be stronger in the future by elevating the status of our academy.

“We wish Tyreeq every success and, as with all players who leave Kenilworth Road, we’ll have a keen interest in how he does in the future.

"Not only because we’re proud of the players we produce, but because his progress will mean the club will benefit more financially further down the line.”