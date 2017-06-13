Banton not ruling out a return to Luton one day

Former Luton Town attacker Zane Banton hasn’t ruled out making a return to fulfil his potential at Kenilworth Road one day.

The 21-year-old was released by boss Nathan Jones last month, ending his 10 year association with the club, and has since signed for National League South side St Albans City.

When you’re at a club for that long, you have respect for the club. Zane Banton

However, when asked if he would like to come back and show just what he could do in a Town shirt in the future, Banton, who made 14 first team appearances for the Hatters, with just four coming this season, said: “You can never say never to those sort of things.

“When you’re at a club for that long, you have respect for the club. No matter what way you leave, even though you might not have agreed with some of the stuff with yourself personally while you were there, and been a bit frustrated with stuff too.

“You’ve always got to have respect for the club itself and even though you wanted more opportunity, the opportunity that you got, you’ve got to be grateful for.”

When releasing Banton, Jones had urged the youngster to really go away and make a name for himself, saying: “For Zane to get the best out of his career, certain things have to kick in his mind and once that does, then he can have a career.

“I want him to do well, but the country is littered with players who have ability but just don’t quite make it for some reason or another.

“I can’t keep doing the same things with certain people and sooner or later certain things they have to do for themselves and that’s one of the things Zane found a little bit harder than others.

“It wasn’t anything to do with ability, we wish him all the best, he’s a lovely lad.”