Banton remains an option for the Hatters

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would be have no qualms about using Zane Banton in this weekend’s game against Morecambe and the club’s upcoming play-off campaign too.

The 20-year-old is yet to feature in the league for Luton this term, with his four first team appearances all coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

A recent loan spell with St Albans in National South saw Banton, who is out of contract in the summer, notch twice, before he was recalled by Luton and on the bench for Town’s 4-1 win at Accrington on Saturday, remaining an unused substitute.

When asked whether he could be in contention for the weekend, Jones said: “Of course. We didn’t let Zane go out on loan because we didn’t want him around, we let Zane go out on loan because we didn’t envisage him impacting in the two or three games we had.

“But we knew he could get four games at St Albans, we could keep him close at hand, he’d still train with us every day, everything was there.

“So it was a real beneficial one. He’s been sharp, he scored in the game the other day when we played Derby and he’s been really, really flying in training.

“So again he’s an added option.”