Bees midfielder Gambin jumped at the opportunity to join Luton

New Luton signing Luke Gambin admitted he jumped at the chance to sign for the Hatters after hearing of the club’s interest in acquiring his services.

The 23-year-old was transfer listed by Barnet after turning down repeated offers of a new contract at the Hive, with Luton getting their man for an undisclosed fee last Monday.

I thought this was the right move for me, so it was nice to get it sorted. Luke Gambin

Speaking about his move to Kenilworth Road, Gambin, who made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, said: “As soon as I found out there was interest, I was keen to come and have a look.

“I met the staff, met the manager, came and had a look around the place and I liked it, I really did.

“I thought this was the right move for me, so it was nice to get it sorted.

“I clicked straight away with everyone. I’m enjoying it. It’s a great manager to work under and the boys are great, so I’m glad to be a part of the squad and will try to help as best as I can.”

With Luton shelling out a sizeable sum for the Maltese international, it made Gambin aware just how much the club wanted him.

He continued: “That’s always nice as a player, for them to believe in you. So I appreciate it and I’ve just got to crack on with it now.

“I’m settling in, the lads are great, it’s a great place to be, everyone’s made we welcome, so I should fit in very well.”

Luton’s status as one of the biggest clubs in League Two clearly played a part in Gambin putting pen to paper too as he said: “Yes, definitely, that’s one thing that attracted me to the move.

“The size of the club, the fans too. I’ve played at Luton this season and even when I stepped out on the pitch, it’s a nice place to be, with a great atmosphere.”

Gambin was only recently at Kenilworth Road too, as he was part of the Bees side who Luton defeated 3-1 on New Year’s Even and left very impressed with what he had witnessed from the hosts.

He said: “Obviously the result didn’t go Barnet’s way, but Luton were in the second half much better and beat us.

“They’ve got a great squad here, been doing brilliantly so I’m just here to hopefully add to that.”

After playing behind a striker of John Akinde’s goalscoring prowess at Barnet, Gambin is now relishing the prospect of linking up with Town’s 14-goal frontman Danny Hylton.

He said: “He’s a massive threat. When I played this season at Kenilworth Road, he tore us apart.

“So hopefully I can help him and bring something to the games, maybe some assists for him.

“Hopefully I can bring an attacking threat to the team and help the lads.”

With Town currently sixth in the table, Gambin believes there no reason why this campaign can’t herald a promotion push either.

He said: “Yes, 100 per cent, that’s one of the reasons I came here, because I feel the squad, players and manager are all going in that direction.

“I just want to help push up and push on now.”

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert was more than happy to see the club bring in someone of Gambin’s quality too, as he said: “We’ve know about him playing against him the last couple of years.

“He’s a really, really excellent player I think, one of the better players in this league.

“I’m delighted as a squad that we could have him in our team and I thought he was excellent (on Saturday).

“It was a tough game, Wycombe go quite direct, he’s not the biggest, but he stuck in, was challenging, going in for a few headers as well, which is great. I thought he was excellent.”

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu added: “He’s a great player, a big loss to Barnet, but I’m glad he’s here.

“Hopefully he can get some goals and create too as he’s a good little tidy player. So hopefully he can us push us on for the rest of the season.”

While after handing him his first start, boss Nathan Jones said: “I feel he’ll get better, in terms of what he did, he was bright, worked hard, fits into our work ethic and everything we do.

“He had a few little opportunities first half and when his sharpness returns, because he’s had a few games out for Barnet, then he’ll be an asset for us.

“He has real quality though. He was someone we’ve watched since early last year, he scored against us, but before that we earmarked him as a real talent.

“Then when we had the opportunity to bring him, we wanted to bring him, but he’s a very good technical player, something we haven’t got, left footed, a dribbler, creative player, so he’s someone that will add to us.

“We’ve been on the look out for a left footed quality player and they’re a bit harder to come by. But when we knew there was a possibility of us getting him, we went and fair play to the club we managed to get him.”