Berry banned for three games

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry has been banned for three games after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct for an off-the-ball incident in the match at Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

The 25-year-old was involved in an incident with Chairboys defender Joe Jacobson on 80 minutes which was not seen by the match officials but was identified by the officials’ assessor from the stand at Adams Park and reported to the FA.

With no other camera angles available, a frustrating decision has been taken by the club to accept the charge and standard three-match suspension. Luton Town FC

A statement on the club website said: “Because it had not been seen at the time, the FA were able to put the video footage to an independent panel of three former referees or match official coaches, who deemed it worthy of charging the 25-year-old.

“With no other camera angles available, a frustrating decision has been taken by the club to accept the charge and standard three-match suspension, rather than appeal to a commission and run the risk of an increased sanction.”

Berry will now miss tomorrow’s home game with Chesterfield, the trip to Morecambe on Tuesday and next week’s match against Newport County AFC at Kenilworth Road.