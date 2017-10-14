Berry confident his first Luton goal isn't far away

Midfielder Luke Berry is confident it won’t be long before he is celebrating a first goal for the Hatters.

The ex-Cambridge man scored 22 times for the U’s last season, but is yet to find the net this season in 10 appearances for his former side or new employers.

Berry came close last weekend at Accrington when his header produced a spectacular diving clearance from Mark Hughes, as the 25-year-old said: “I just tried to get it on target and the fella on the line cleared it off, but I’m sure a goal will come soon.

“I just keep trying to get chances, keep plugging away, but the main thing is getting three points.”

With the likes of Danny Hylton and James Collins up top this term, then Berry isn’t expecting the Hatters to struggle for goals either as he added: “If you look at teams in any division, the top teams, they always have that striker who gets 20, 30 goals and it’s good to have two of them up top to really help us out.

“It was a great move (for Collins’ goal), we’ve worked on things like that and it was good to see it come out on a game day.

“He’s always about, he’s always in the box looking to score and I’m really happy for him.”

After joining the club in August, Berry has already seen enough to convince him there is every chance of a successful push for promotion this term, as he added: "We’ve got a great bunch of players and a great bunch of lads.

"I heard about how they were a bit unfortunate last season and we don’t want to be going through that this season, we want to be really putting our foot on the gas and trying to do it automatically.

"We’ve had some tricky games recently and it's never easy when you go away. Lincoln you look at their home record, they’re good, Mansfield they’re home record's good and you look at Accrington Stanley as well.

"We’re picking up points, so the main thing is to keep playing well away and trying to get good results at home."