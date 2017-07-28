Big brother crucial to Lee’s Luton switch

Linking up with brother Olly was a huge reason behind striker Elliot Lee making Kenilworth Road his permanent home this summer.

The 22-year-old has played alongside his older sibling during their time at West Ham United earlier in the duo’s career, but never in a first team game.

When they feature in a competitive match, it will be only the sixth time such a feat has happened at Luton in the club’s 132-year history, and the first time since Brian and Mark Stein were selected back in April 1988.

Elliot said: “It’s another massive factor as to why I came here, it’s really special for the family and think we’re both looking forward to playing with each other.

“We’ve heard and read all about it too, so think it’s a nice little thing for me and my brother as well.

“Hopefully we can emulate them (the Steins) as well.”

Meanwhile, dad Rob can’t wait to watch the pair of them in action for the first time in years too, adding: “They played once or twice in West Ham’s reserve team, Elliot was very young, only 16 or so, Olly was established in the reserves.

“Elliot came on, but I said to them, it’s not often do you get the chance to play with your brother, it’s a rare thing.

“They’ve always liked up well and I think it will help Olly’s game the way Elliot plays.

“He’s a goalscorer, but is also very, very clever. He’s not just head down, he’ll create chances for other people, with his movement and his ability.

“He’s built a little like me, so he’s got big, chunky thighs, he’ll back into people and will turn them and twist them and that’s what his game is all about.

“I think a little bit of guile is what Luton missed last year too.”