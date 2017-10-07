Brabin and Nogan head to Port Vale

Ex-Luton Town duo Gary Brabin and Lee Nogan have joined new manager Neil Aspin’s backroom staff at Hatters’ League Two rivals Port Vale.

Brabin, 46, was in charge at Kenilworth Road for just over a year, leaving in March 2012, and has been manager of Southport and Tranmere since, before scouting for Sunderland recently.

Meanwhile, Nogan, who played 11 times for Luton, scoring twice, had been Aspin’s assistant at Halifax and Gateshead prior to his arrival at Vale Park.

On bringing in the pair, Aspin said: “From speaking to the chairman originally I think he wanted a clean break anyway with the previous regime. But I think any manager who comes in wants to bring in his own staff if that is possible.

“I wanted to have a balance of people. You can’t have everyone being a disciplinarian, you have to have a mixture. We have two people with good coaching credentials and they will help to get the team organised in the way I want to play.

“When you come into a club the players are looking for direction, they are looking at me and they are looking at the staff. They are judging us as well. They are looking at us and saying can we deliver?

“As well as they have to impress us on the pitch, we have to impress them. We have to show that we are professional and that we know what we are doing.”