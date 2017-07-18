Canaries step in to host Luton

Luton Town will travel to Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town this evening following the cancellation of their friendly at St Albans.

Hatters have confirmed they will be sending their first team to Top Field for the game that kicks off at 7.30pm.

A statement on the club website said: “The game will kick-off at 7.30pm and will be open to spectators, on a pay what you want basis.

“There will be refreshments available in the club bar but there will NOT be any hot food available inside the ground.

“We would like to thank Hitchin and manager Mark Burke for stepping in at such short notice.”