Captain Cuthbert hails Hatters’ desire after last-gasp win

Town skipper Scott Cuthbert believes that Saturday’s dramatic victory at Wycombe Wanderers shows just how much his side want to win promotion this term.

In a game where Luton were never at their best, the captain popped up late on to make it 1-1, with James Collins then netting a stoppage time winner.

It highlights our character, highlights our desire, highlights our will to win and how much we want to get out of the league this year. Nathan Jones

Some supporters felt the win just papered over the cracks of a disappointing away display, but Cuthbert thought otherwise, saying “People can say that if they want, but at the end of the day it highlights our character, highlights our desire, highlights our will to win and how much we want to get out of the league this year.

“It means so much to the players and the staff, I can’t say that enough.

“We want to win games, we want to get out of this league and sometimes things don’t go your way, you don’t always play great, but we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

Striker Collins also was aware of the magnitude of the result, likening it to the kind of victory he has picked up during his numerous promotion campaigns with former sides too.

He said: “In previous teams I’ve had success with before, games like this, they’re the ones that get you promoted.

“When you’re down in the last five minutes, come back and nick a draw, nick a point, nick three points, I think at the end of the season we’ll look back at this and think it really, really, really mattered.”

Meanwhile, Cuthbert also praised the summer recruitment at Kenilworth Road, which he believes has given the Hatters a far greater chance of picking up results at places like Adams Park.

He said: “We’ve got big characters in that changing room now. Not that we didn’t last year, but I think the gaffer’s added bigger characters, strong characters.

“It’s just that never say die, that will to win and that want to get the three points, no matter how it happens and how you do it, its important you get it.

“We said that at half time, now’s a great chance to turn it round, what a statement that would be. To go in 1-0 down, not playing great, what a statement it would be to win the game, and we’ve done it.”