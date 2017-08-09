Cherries boss confident Cornick will be a success with Luton

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has backed Harry Cornick to a be a huge success at Luton Town after completing his transfer to Kenilworth Road yesterday.

The 22-year-old joined the Cherries back in 2013 but only made one appearance for the club, that as a substitute in a 5-1 FA Cup win over Rotherham back in January 2015.

Cornick did have loan spells in the Football League with the likes of Yeovil, Leyton Orient and Gillingham, before agreeing to join Luton for a fee believed to be in the region of £50,000.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Howe said: “Harry is certainly a player with real talent and ability and I think we have hopefully done everything we can to develop him to be the best player he can be at this moment in time.

“The best thing for his future career now is probably a new permanent home and we wish him all the best at Luton. I think he will do a very good job there.

“He has unbelievable athletic qualities and certainly knows where the goal is. He is a very good finisher so, with those attributes combined, he will do very well.

“In terms of playing here, Harry has been a victim of the club’s success.

“Reaching the Premier League has unfortunately meant that a couple of the younger guys, who may have had opportunities had we not, have seen their chances suddenly disappear because we are recruiting different players.”