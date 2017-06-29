Collins admits he ‘couldn’t turn down’ Luton move

Striker James Collins just couldn’t say no to joining the Hatters after he became Luton’s fourth signing of the summer this afternoon.

The 26-year-old was on the scoresheet against Town last season, notching for former side Crawley Town, one of his 20 League Two goals of the campaign.

However, the memory of playing at Kenilworth Road that day stuck in his mind, and once Luton made their interest known, Collins was eager to make the switch.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “The Luton sides I’ve played against over the years have always been great footballing sides and the fanbase is incredible.

“It’s always been a club that I’ve kept an eye on as a few of my family friends are Luton fans, and the game we had at Kenilworth Road this year was a real good one played in a great atmosphere.

“I can’t wait for that to be my home ground and crowd this season.”

Town’s manager Nathan Jones, plus the new training centre at the Brache, and plans for a new stadium at Power Court also played their part too, as Collins continued: “Nathan Jones was great when I spoke to him. He was really complimentary about me and when he told me his vision of the club going forward, it was something that I just couldn’t turn down.

“He told me about the planned new stadium, the new training ground, the vision of the owners and the players he’s bringing in.

“I know Alan McCormack from playing with him at Swindon, and he’s got so much experience – a great signing added to the players that were already here last season.

“The whole package was something I was really impressed by. I just can’t wait to get started now.”