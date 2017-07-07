Collins believes Luton have made him better already

Luton striker James Collins can already feel the improvement in his game just from spending a couple of days training with his new club.

The Crawley attacker joined the Hatters last week and was quickly meeting up with his new team-mates at the Brache for pre-season.

He believes the benefit has been instant too, saying said: “I’ve only been in training three days and I can feel the difference already, so I’m really excited to start the season with Luton.

“I’m really confident it will be a successful season as well.

“It’s just the whole way the club’s run, the facilities, the staff, the lads are so professional as well, everything about the place.”

Luton have poured plenty of money into getting the very best training ground at the Brache, and it’s been worth it as Collins added: “The facilities are fantastic, I can’t stress enough how important it is to have everyone in one place.

“We’re really, really lucky to have the facility we’ve got because not many teams in this league have that.”