Collins can’t wait to hear the Kenilworth Road roar

Striker James Collins can’t wait to have the Hatters supporters roaring when he finds the net at Kenilworth Road this season.

The forward was on target at the stadium last term, although this time it was putting former club Crawley Town into 1-0 lead.

When they equalised last year and when they went 2-1 up, the place erupted. James Collins

That was met with virtual silence, but the noise when Luton came back to equalise and then win 2-1 through Danny Hylton’s double certainly stayed with the front man.

He said: “Kenilworth Road is always an exciting ground to go to.

“I’ve had a lot of good games against Luton and was fortunate enough to score twice against them last season so maybe that stuck in the gaffer’s head.

“Once they were interested, I knew from previous games that it would be a great place to play football.

“So I’m really excited to hopefully that be the same for me when I can get some goals at Kenilworth Road.”

The Town fans have certainly expressed their excitement at Collins’ arrival on Twitter and Facebook, which the ex-Red Devil, who scored in the 2-1 win over Bedford Town on Saturday was thrilled to hear.

He added: “I’m not on any social media, so I wouldn’t have seen it, but that’s really pleasing as it’s always half the battle getting the fans on side.

“What I can say is I’ll work as hard as I can for the team and hopefully score as many goals as I can, so hopefully that will please the fans even more.”