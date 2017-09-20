Collins ecstatic to net Hatters’ last-gasp winner

Hatters forward James Collins couldn’t hide his delight after netting Town’s climactic last-gasp winner at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The striker rose highest to meet Harry Cornick’s deep cross in stoppage time, his header deflecting over keeper Scott Brown, with Marcus Bean unable to prevent it crossing the line.

Referee James Linington then blew for full time as Wycombe kicked off, leaving the home players slumped to the floor, with Collins and his team-mates jubilant.

Speaking about the goal, he said: “It was a great ball in from Harry Cornick, I’ve just seen it come over and given Elliot Lee a shout that it was my ball.

“I managed to knock it back across goal into a good area and fortunately the lad missed it on the line and it went in.

“It seemed to take forever to drop, but when it dropped over that white line, the

James Collins heads home Town's winner at Wycombe

away fans were brilliant

again, so to celebrate in front of them, was a great feeling.

“The changing room is absolutely buzzing, when you win a game in the last minute, it’s an incredible feeling.

“When you come to Wycombe which is a tough place to come, and they played very well, but to come here and get the three points in the 98th minute, it’s a really, really big three points.”

I managed to knock it back across goal into a good area and fortunately the lad missed it on the line and it went in. James Collins

Collins is now on to six goals for the season after joining from Crawley Town in the summer as on his haul thus far, he said: “Any striker will tell you if the goals are going in you’re a happy man and I think the three points was more important than whoever scored.

“I’m just delighted to be the one that scored the winner.”

The forward had endured a tough afternoon up until that point, coming up against not only a fierce competitor in Chairboys defender Adam El-Abd, but also official Linington, who showed him a yellow card during the first half.

He added: “I’ve never known anyone to get booked for backing into someone.

“It’s a contact sport and I think the two centre halves and the centre forward are going at it, it’s just as much of a foul on me as it is for him, but he didn’t see it that way and he decided to book me.

“El-Abd’s played in the Championship for Brighton, he’s a strong, strong bloke and he’s a proper professional.

“It’s tough to come up against him and the other three at the back, they’re strong boys and are very experienced. It was a tough day, but to get on the scoresheet, I think maybe I’ve gone on to do my job.”