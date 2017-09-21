Collins happy to be put on the spot for Luton

Town forward James Collins will be more than happy to step up to the spot should team-mate Danny Hylton not want to take the next penalty Luton are awarded.

Hatters’ leading scorer from last season won his side’s first spot kick of the campaign at Wycombe on Saturday after being hauled back in the area by defender Joe Jacobson.

However, his tame effort was easily saved by home keeper Scott Brown, with Collins admitting he had volunteered his services from 12 yards.

He said: “I did ask Hylts, but Hylts is the penalty taker, it’s on the chart in the dressing room and I’m second up to take them if he’s not on the pitch.

“So I asked Hylts if he wanted it and he said ‘definitely I wanted it.’ He had it and unfortunately it didn’t go in, but in hindsight it doesn’t matter.

“It won’t get Hylts down, he’s a big character and I’m sure he’ll want to take the next one.”

After trailing 1-0, boss Nathan Jones felt the penalty six minutes into the second period was just reward for an improved start, saying: “We asked them for an impetus at half time. It was pretty much carbon copy of the Mansfield sloppiness, first half and then second half we started really brightly.

“It would have been great to get the goal then as we could have maybe gone on and won the game in less dramatic circumstances, but Danny’s finding his feet and once he does, he’ll be an asset.”

Hylton was the target of plenty of abuse from the Wycombe supporters all afternoon, but recovered from the miss to play his part fully in the 2-1 victory, crossing for captain Scott Cuthbert’s equaliser.

Jones added: “Danny was showing signs of dropping his head and it was a hard luck story for Danny, but then he put in a brilliant cross for the goal.

“His work-rate and he’s a constant threat, as he gets some stick from the fans here, gets targeted and he does get targeted.

“But he showed a real cool head and I’m proud of him for doing that.”

Meanwhile, one person who won’t be putting his name forward when Town win a spotkick is skipper Cuthbert, despite his assured finish after being thrust upfront.

He added: “I’m terrible, absolutely terrible, always last on the list. No, I’ve never hit a penalty in my career and I don’t plan on it.”