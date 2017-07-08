Collins: League Two defences should be worried by Town’s strikeforce

New striker James Collins believes that Luton Town’s strikeforce will leave League Two defences quaking in their boots this season.

The Hatters swooped to pay a sizable transfer fee to Crawley Town to acquire the services of Collins on a three year deal recently, before allowing Jack Marriott to join League One Peterborough United.

Whoever plays out of the four, the opposition should be really, really worried about it. James Collins

However, boss Nathan Jones moved swiftly to bolster his frontline, bringing in Elliot Lee from Barnsley, who had a loan spell at Kenilworth Road earlier in his career.

That leaves Town with Danny Hylton, who netted 27 goals last term, plus Isaac Vassell, the summer signing from Truro City getting better and better as the season went on.

Speaking on the four pronged attack, Collins said: “There’s four great strikers now for that level and above.

“We’ve got real firepower and real competition for places. Whoever plays out of the four, the opposition should be really, really worried about it.”

When asked about the arrival of Lee specifically, Collins continued: “He wouldn’t be at Luton if he wasn’t a good player.

“I think the four strikers that we’ve got and will go into the season with is as good a four as you’ll get anywhere, it’s really exciting time for Luton.”

Collins has also been impressed with Vassell, who caught the eye at Town last season, scoring 14 goals in his 53 games and developing into a real talent.

He said: “He’s also a really, really nice lad, one that took his time out to speak to me.

“We get on quite well and in training, he’s a big, strong boy, he’s quick, he’s got an eye for goal as well as you’ve seen last year.

“So he’s an exciting talent for the team as well.”

Meanwhile new keeper James Shea is pleased to be lining up alongside the likes of Hylton, Collins and co this term, after he joined the Hatters this week too.

He added: “I’m glad they’re on my team! I played against Hylts a couple of times, I don’t know if he scored, I always did all right against Hylts.

“I actually met him when he was at Wimbledon and I went there training, he’s a very good player.

“He’s easily better than League Two, he should be playing higher, like loads of the boys really. But we’ve just got to do it this year and see where it takes us.”

Shea has played alongside Olly Lee when the pair had a loan spell at Dagenham in the 2011-12 season but is yet to really witness his brother and new addition Elliot in action.

He added: “I haven’t actually played against him before, he was a few years below me, so I’m looking forward to coming up against him in training.”