Collins loses out to Nouble for monthly award

Hatters striker James Collins has lost out to Newport County forward Frank Nouble for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for August.

nCollins was nominated for the award having scored five times in the opening four league games, including a hat-trick on his debut against Yeovil Town.

However, five goals and an assist in four games included a 13-minute hat-trick against Chesterfield, which featured an unstoppable 25-yarder into the top corner, were enough for Nouble to take the honour.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Nouble set himself an ambitious target of 20 League Two goals for the Exiles this campaign.

“Very few, if any, would have predicted Nouble eating into a quarter of that target entering September, but his superb 13-minute hat-trick suggests the former West Ham front man might have finally found stability in South Wales – his 15th professional club!”

Meanwhile, Exeter boss Paul Tisdale was named manager of the month after leading the Grecians to top spot.