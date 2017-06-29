Collins targets promotion number four with Luton

New striker James Collins has set his sights on winning a fourth promotion from League Two after agreeing a three year contract with the Hatters this afternoon.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his first taste of success in the 2011-12 season with Shrewsbury, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as the Shrews finished second behind Swindon Town.

Collins then moved to the Robins for a fee of £140,000. but returned to Shrewsbury at the start of the 2014-15 season, where he again notched 17 times, as they finished second once more, this time behind Burton Albion.

The striker was on his way again though the following year, as he was loaned out to Northampton Town in January 2016, scoring eight times in 21 games as the Cobblers romped to the League Two title.

Speaking about his move to Kenilworth Road, Collins has targeted even more success, saying: “I’ve been really fortunate to play in some good sides under some good managers and get success three times in this league.

“It’s something that I feel this season at Luton is a big, big possibility, and that was also another thing that attracted me to the club because success doesn’t come every year.

“So to go to a club that’s on the up and their desire is to get promoted – that’s right up my street.”