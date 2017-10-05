Confidence is back for Luton striker Hylton

The confidence is definitely returning for Hatters striker Danny Hylton this term.

After missing Luton’s pre-season campaign, last year’s leading scorer had to regain full fitness in the first team this time round.

It has taken a while to reach the form that saw him score 27 goals last year, but the ex-Oxford front man showed on Saturday he was well and truly back to his best, with a stunning display in the 3-1 win over Newport, named the sponsors man of the match too.

He said: “The team winning is the main thing, but I’d be lying if I said a little pat on the back when you get man of the match and stuff like that does give you a bit of confidence.

“A few weeks ago, I probably wasn’t playing with as much confidence as I’d like to play with as you don’t feel as fit, don’t feel as sharp, so you don’t try things and end up making bad decisions, bad touches.

“It affects your confidence, so I feel good now, feel sharp, feel fit, but it’s been a tough few games.

“I think we’ve had Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, so it’s nice to have a little rest this week and then go again.”

Town are back in action with a trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, a side who are sitting third in the table, two points above Luton.

Hylton added: “No disrespect, they’ve started really well but they’ve not played us yet. So we’ll go down there full of confidence and we’ll be going there to get three points and I’m sure we can get them.”

Luton will enter the game in fine form too, with four wins from five, as team-mate Alan Sheehan added: “Without looking at the past too much, I don’t think we had a return like that last season.

“Maybe little games we are winning now were draws last season, so 13 out of 15 is a very good return.

“But October is a very hard month and Accrington away, going up there, we’ll have a few players back and be ready to go again.”