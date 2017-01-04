Cook apologises for Pompey fans booing McGeehan

Portsmouth boss Paul Cook has apologised for the abuse suffered by Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan when he broke his leg at Fratton Park on Monday.

The 21-year-old was jeered mercilessly by sections of the 17,402 crowd after catching his studs in the turf while challenging Michael Doyle early on in the 1-0 defeat.

We’ve let ourselves down, there’s no issue about that. Paul Cook

After a good 10 minutes of on-field treatment, McGeehan was then booed as he was stretchered off and speaking to BBC Radio Solent today, Cook said: “If they knew what they know now, they would be generally disappointed with how they reacted.

“It’s a sad incident for Cameron, he’s got a very bright future in the game.

“The incident went on for some time and I think people got caught up in the clamour.

“It was a moment I don’t think our fans realised the extent of the boy’s injury. By the time they had, it was obviously too late and we’ve let ourselves down, there’s no issue about that.

“We feel everything as a club and, as a club, we don’t want to be letting ourselves down. We want people to speak about us really well.

“All we can do is apologise for our behaviour in that moment and wish Cameron a speedy recovery.”

After the game, a clearly upset Town chief Nathan Jones had said: “Portsmouth fans showed no class whatsoever, absolutely no class.

“That was an absolute disgrace. The kid’s a young boy, he’s a wonderful talent, he works hard every day and it’s a bad injury and Portsmouth fans shows what they’re about.

“An absolute disgrace in how they reacted, showed absolutely no class whatsoever.”