Cook out but Mullins available to face Magpies

Hatters midfielder Jordan Cook isn’t expected to feature against Notts County tomorrow due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old hobbled off during the 2-2 draw at Leyton Orient on Good Friday and had a scan this week.

He’s an important player for us regardless of certain things, so we want to get him back for the run-in. Nathan Jones

On his progress, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s opened up his knee a little bit, so we don’t think there’s any damage anywhere.

“He’s feeling a lot better, but it’s just how quickly we can get him back.

“It’s been an unfortunate time as any time he has a run of games, something tends to happen.

“But he’s an important player for us regardless of certain things, so we want to get him back for the run-in.

“He might not be available for Saturday, but hopefully we’ll get him back for the Accrington game.”

Meanwhile, defender Johnny Mullins, who has missed the last five matches after coming off in the 1-1 draw at Newport County last month, is expected to be available.

Jones added: “Johnny trained fully this week so he’ll be back involved.

“We’ve been careful with Johnny as we didn’t want him to keep breaking down if you like.

“We took him right out of the firing line as he wants to play, wants to push himself, but we’ve taken him out of the firing line and he’s back now.

“We’ve got a real strong squad to pick from, a few headaches again, but we’re in decent form and want to continue that and get the job done.”