Cook relieved to be back on the scoresheet for Luton

Attacking midfielder Jordan Cook felt it was about time he got on the scoresheet once more for the Hatters after netting his second goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Cambridge on Saturday.

Cook had only been on target once for the club, 19 games ago when he found the net against Wycombe, but when Isaac Vassell was brought down in the area, and regular penalty takers Danny Hylton and Cameron McGeehan absent, he quickly assumed the responsibility.

Although U’s keeper Will Norris, who has already saved five penalties this season, went the right way, he couldn’t prevent Cook sealing victory and lifting a weight off the former Walsall player’s shoulders.

He said: “It’s about time. I’m probably my biggest critic as I think I should be scoring goals quite regularly, especially playing in the team we play in.

“The gaffer keeps telling me not to put so much pressure on as you’re getting chances, getting in the right spaces, just keep a cool head and put them away.

“He (Nathan Jones) said to me I was going to be on pens when Danny and Cam aren’t here.

Isaac Vassell is brought down by Leon Legge for Luton's penalty

“For me I’m confident on pens, I don’t think you should miss, but I can say that now as I scored.

“If I’m needed then I’ll definitely put my name forward to be one of the penalty takers here.”

The spotkick was won by another excellent foray forward by Vassell as he drew a push in the back from centre half Leon Legge with referee Seb Stockbridge pointing to the spot.

Although he was on the list to take the penalty, Vassell, who had put Town in front in the first half, hopes Cook gets a confidence lift from the strike.

He continued: “It was a good burst, I just slowed it down and change of pace, he had to bring me down.

“We normally have a thing that says this is the order and I was in the order, but Cookie grabbed the ball straight away.

“I knew he wanted it and I don’t want to stop someone if they’re confident.

“It was a great penalty for him and I think he needed that as well. Getting a goal is always a good boost for you, no matter how it comes.”

Boss Nathan Jones, who signed Cook in during the summer from the Saddlers, added: “I know Jordan from Charlton when he was the penalty taker there and he was our penalty taker today.

“I’m delighted he got the pen which sealed it really. It could have been a little bit hairier than we’d have liked, but at 2-0, you feel you’re relatively comfortable.”