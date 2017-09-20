Search

Cornick could start as Jones has a rethink

Harry Cornick celebrates Luton's late winner
Attacker Harry Cornick might be due his first start in League Two according to Town manager Nathan Jones.

The recent signing from AFC Bournemouth has put in a number of impressive displays since coming off the bench in recent weeks.

He caught the eye in an hour-long display at Lincoln City, before an even better performance during the 2-1 win against Wycombe on Saturday.

Replacing Andrew Shinnie with just 30 minutes to go, Cornick’s direct running led to Danny Hylton setting up Scott Cuthbert’s equaliser.

He then had a huge hand in James Collins’s stoppage time winner, sending over a deep cross for the striker to head home.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “We call them game-changers and H has been very, very lively.

Harry Cornick gets ready to replace Andrew Shinnie

“To be honest with you, he’s unlucky not to start and I might have to start thinking about that as we’ve got a good competition.

“When he comes on, he’s been doing wonderfully well and I don’t want him to be pigeon-holed as a supersub because he’s better than that, so he might be ready for a little start.

“I might have to rethink as I’m really delighted with the win as I can enjoy that, but it won’t mask over the fact that we weren’t great.

“But this is a difficult place to come, and I’d have rather than won like that than lost gallantly.”

Captain Cuthbert was also impressed too, adding: “I thought Harry was excellent again when he came on, he was different class.

“It’s a real pace down the channels and up front, so he was excellent.”