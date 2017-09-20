Cornick could start as Jones has a rethink

Attacker Harry Cornick might be due his first start in League Two according to Town manager Nathan Jones.

The recent signing from AFC Bournemouth has put in a number of impressive displays since coming off the bench in recent weeks.

He caught the eye in an hour-long display at Lincoln City, before an even better performance during the 2-1 win against Wycombe on Saturday.

Replacing Andrew Shinnie with just 30 minutes to go, Cornick’s direct running led to Danny Hylton setting up Scott Cuthbert’s equaliser.

He then had a huge hand in James Collins’s stoppage time winner, sending over a deep cross for the striker to head home.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “We call them game-changers and H has been very, very lively.

“To be honest with you, he’s unlucky not to start and I might have to start thinking about that as we’ve got a good competition.

“When he comes on, he’s been doing wonderfully well and I don’t want him to be pigeon-holed as a supersub because he’s better than that, so he might be ready for a little start.

“I might have to rethink as I’m really delighted with the win as I can enjoy that, but it won’t mask over the fact that we weren’t great.

“But this is a difficult place to come, and I’d have rather than won like that than lost gallantly.”

Captain Cuthbert was also impressed too, adding: “I thought Harry was excellent again when he came on, he was different class.

“It’s a real pace down the channels and up front, so he was excellent.”