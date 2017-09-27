Cornick determined to keep Luton starting berth

Attacker Harry Cornick is determined to keep his place in the Hatters side after making a full debut at Morecambe on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old, who signed from Bournemouth recently, had made seven substitute appearances in recent weeks, but was selected from the word go at the Globe Arena.

I’m trying to establish myself in the team, it’s taken a bit of time, but I’m happy to start. Harry Cornick

He responded with a superb performance, easily the best player from both sides on the night, and speaking afterwards, said: “I’ve worked hard, coming off the bench trying to make an impact and I’m happy to get the start.

“I’m trying to establish myself in the team, it’s taken a bit of time, but I’m happy to start.

“I’ve been coming on the last 20 minutes and think that’s when I’m the strongest in games, when the defenders are a bit tired and I can use my pace and really have an effect on the game.

“I’ve got to try and break into the team now and hold on to my place.

“I’ve just got to keep going, in training try to do my best when I get my chance try and take it.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones had no doubts that Cornick could keep his first team short if he continues to progress, saying: “No-one’s looking to take it off him, he’s proving a real impetus, a real threat, we’re delighted with him and what he’s given us.”

The Town chief has been hugely impressed by the impact Cornick has made since arriving at Kenilworth Road too, as he said: “The impetus he shows, what he gives us and what he does when he comes on, he’s a revelation, an absolute revelation.

“Fair play to him, he’s patient, he understands what we’re trying to do with him in certain ways, that he’s got two outstanding players in front of him for the level, so he’s had to be patient.

“But I’m not sure how long I can hold him back for, as he’s been so, so positive and just brilliant around the place.

“He’s a great kid, wants to work, and I’m delighted, pat myself on the back, great, great signing for us, brilliant.”

Cornick himself was happy with his efforts in the goalless draw with the Shrimps, saying: “I thought I did well, I thought I’d try to make an impact, try to make chances, and score goals, but we just didn’t really have the cutting edge.

“We were on top most of the game, had the better of the chances, but just couldn’t quite take any of them.”

The debutant came closer than most to breaking the deadlock, his fierce drive parried by Barry Roche.

Cornick added: “He’s made a good save, made a good save from (Dan) Potts as well,

“The keeper has done well, but we should be taking our chances and winning this game really.

“It’s hard when you come to these places and you know that you’re not going to get 100 chances in a game, but the ones you do get you need to take and we didn’t take them.”