Cornick expects the goals to flow for Luton

Luton newboy Harry Cornick is convinced he will be celebrating his first goal for the club in the near future.

The recent signing from Bournemouth was within inches of opening his account in the 1-0 win over Chesterfield last weekend, hitting the outside of the post when clean through.

He then had a number of close calls during Tuesday night’s goalless draw at Morecambe too, denied by a sharp save from Barry Roche, as when asked about getting his name on the scoresheet, he said: “It’s coming. I think once one comes then they’ll start flowing hopefully.

“I’ve never been the greatest of goalscorers, I’ve been playing out wide.

“Tonight (Tuesday) I’ve been out wide again, although the gaffer is trying to turn me into more of a striker, but any opportunity I get to play some games is a bonus.”

Cornick was alongside both Danny Hylton and James Collins in Tuesday night’s clash, as Luton opted to go with a different formation from the diamond usually employed.

On the switch and playing with the pair of experienced front men, the 22-year-old said: “I learn every day from them.

“They’re top strikers and we’re trying to get the ball in the box for them as if they get chances, they’re going to score goals.

“We just couldn’t quite get it in the back of the net tonight, but I’m sure the goals will come.

“There’s been a few injuries and few suspensions which hasn’t helped us and the 4-3-3, it worked at times.

“The gaffer likes the diamond and it works well for us as you’ve seen, but it shows we can be versatile, change it up and go to a three up top.”

Meanwhile, on his beginning to life at Kenilworth Road, Cornick, who has caught the eye with a number of hugely impressive displays, added: “I think I’ve made a good start.

“I’ve tried to be positive, there’s more to come from me I think, but we’ll get there, I’ll keep on improving and we’ll get there.

“There’s great competition and it’s good to be starting games, trying to build up some trust, show the players what I can do and the manager what I can do.

“I’ll keep trying to back these performances up and try to get a spot in the starting 11 every week and repay the fans and the manager for having a faith in me.”