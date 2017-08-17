Cornick is ready to make his transformation with Luton

New Town signing Harry Cornick is confident he has the attributes needed to be turned into a striker at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old has been utilised as a winger throughout his career to date, but boss Nathan Jones is confident he can make a name for himself with the Hatters by playing down the middle.

I’m sure it can work for me, I’ve got the attributes to be a striker, I’ve just got to learn a few things. Harry Cornick

On his new role, Cornick said: “One of his things that he said to me was that he wants to change me into a number nine

“I used to be a winger, but I signed here as a striker, a number nine.

“The gaffer said he’s going to help me and teach me to be a number nine and that’s going to be my position from now on.

“A gaffer in the past has tried to turn myself into a number nine, but I’ve just always seen myself as a winger, that’s just what I’ve played as.

“I’m sure it can work for me, I’ve got the attributes to be a striker, I’ve just got to learn a few things. Obviously the other strikers here are going to help me and I can learn off them.

“Probably one of my strongest attributes is my pace, so hopefully I can use that to the best of my ability.”

He was given his first opportunity to try out his new role on Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Spurs U21s.

On how he got on, Jones said: “It’s one of the first times he’s played up top as well, so we have to convert him into a front man really.

“As he came here and has plied most of his trade as a wide man, but we see something different in him and we’re going to have to educate that.

“We know he’s got pace, is a willing runner, wants to do well, is a threat at itmes, has scored goals at league level.

“We’re very, very pleased, but we won’t get carried away as we know it’s a long road with H an hopefully his ride will be meteoric as that’s what we like.”

Jones believes that Cornick has the skills in his locker to be a similar kind of player that Isaac Vassell, who joined Birmingham this week, was for Luton. He said: “We’ve brought him here to convert him into a pacy frontman, we see him following in the footsteps of an Isaac Vassell.

“We rely on pace, we like pace in our side and we were looking for someone that fitted that bill. I’ve looked at Harry for the last three years, he’s one that I’m very excited about. Pace is his thing, he’s a good size, fantastic athlete, technically he will need work, positionally he’ll need work, but that’s my job.

“He’s still a young lad, he’s gone out on loan and played a few league games, so he has an element of experience, but he’s going to need to mature as a footballer.

He has real good attributes, he’s been at a football club so he knows how a football club operates.

“He’s not quite as raw as Isaac in terms of coming in and bright lights as he’s been used to big football clubs.

“But he has real pace, is a real threat and by the time we’ve finished with him, we’re hoping he’s a little bit of an animal.”

Although Danny Hylton and James Collins are two of the best, if not the best, strikers at this level, the fact that Vassell has now left for the Blues means there is a chance for Cornick to force himself into Town’s first team plans.

He added: “It’s a competitive front line and we’re going to fight for each others places, but that’s only good, it will help us improve and help the team hopefully win games.

“Him (Vassell) leaving opens up a space and hopefully I can take that space one day.”