Cornick urges new boy Jarvis to remain patient

Patience is the biggest requirement for Luton’s deadline day signing Aaron Jarvis according to new team-mate Harry Cornick.

The 19-year-old moved to the Hatters from Southern League Premier Division side Basingstoke on a one year deal, his first step into the pro game.

It’s a big opportunity for any player to come into a professional team. Harry Cornick

Cornick himself took a similar route, beginning life at Christchurch, before a move to Bournemouth materialised, so he knows what it takes to make a success of his career.

He said: “One of my friends from home used to play with him, so it’s good for him, coming from non-league, that’s what I did when I was younger.

“It’s hard at first, you’re not as technically good and switched on, but he trained the other day, looked sharp, it’s good opportunity for him and hopefully he can take the chance.

“I haven’t spoke to him a lot yet, only in brief, but it’s a big opportunity for any player to come into a professional team.

“Hopefully he can just improve every day and be patient, that’s what I’d say to him, be patient.

“Players here are so friendly too. Every day you go in, you can sit with anyone else.

“The first day I was here, everyone was welcoming so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”