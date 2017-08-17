Cuthbert and D’Ath missing for Colchester clash

Hatters will be without both captain Scott Cuthbert and midfielder Lawson D’Ath for the League Two clash with Colchester United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Skipper Cuthbert was forced off against Barnet last weekend with an abductor injury, while D’Ath is yet to feature this term after picking up a foot problem.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “They’re closer, Cuthbert’s slightly longer than D’Ath, D’Ath starts running tomorrow, so once he starts running and is pain free then we can really kick him on, so he’s probably a week away.

“It depends with Cuthbert, we’ve actually had a good diagnosis, but we’ve just got to check with a specialist that we can start kicking him on.

“So it’s a lot more positive than it was a week ago, but we’ll just see.”

Neither striker Danny Hylton or full back James Justin suffered any adverse reaction their first 45 minutes of the season in the Checkatrade Trophy against Spurs U21s on Tuesday night either.

Jones continued: “They’ve both trained fully today which is good, we did a little bit extra with them as will which is very pleasing as they’re still a little bit rusty, but they’re getting a lot closer now.

“They’re back in contention now, the levels they were at last year when they were flying through the season, they might not be there yet, but the only way to do that is through games.

“It’s just about getting them up to speed as quickly and as safely as possible as you don’t want to push them too early either.

“It’s been a process where if we’ve needed to we could have pushed then a little bit harder, but we want to get them back safely which is the main thing.”

Meanwhile young defender Frankie Musonda is also a doubt too, as Jones added: “He had a kick on his foot that gave him a bit of inflammation between the bones, so he’s just waiting for that inflammation to go as it’s a bit painful.

“He would have been involved the other night, but was probably in a little bit too much pain.”