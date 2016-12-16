Cuthbert believes his first Hatters goal is coming

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert is determined to net his first goal in Luton colours sooner rather than later.

The centre half is yet to score for the club after joining in the summer of 2015, with his last senior goal coming for Leyton Orient in the 2-2 draw with Coventry in League One on November 1, 2014, some 83 games ago now.

I’ve been getting myself on the end of crosses and just can’t seem to score. Scott Cuthbert

Cuthbert is getting closer, putting an excellent chance wide against Carlisle in the 1-1 draw last weekend, as on that elusive first Town strike, he said: “I should have scored against Carlisle, but I think it’s been coming for the last 18 months.

“I’ve been getting myself on the end of crosses and just can’t seem to score. I think I’ve hit Jack (Marriott) in the back three times this season.

“I’m just going to keep on trying. I’ve been working on it this week in training, so it will come, but as long as we keep keeping clean sheets I’ll be happy and leave the goalscoring to Jack and Hylts (Danny Hylton).”

If it does happen, then Cuthbert isn’t expecting to curl one into the bottom corner as Johnny Mullins did against Solihull Moors recently, or spectacularly find the top corner from a deadball situation a la Alan Sheehan at Hartlepool.

He continued: “I can’t see me scoring with my feet if I’m honest. If I score with my feet I’ll be amazed!

“I think it’s more likely to be with the head.”

Standing in Cuthbert’s way of celebrating a first goal for the Hatters this weekend is a Blackpool side who have improved dramatically in recent weeks and are now just two points behind Luton in seventh place.

The skipper, who saw his contract extended until the summer of 2018 on Thursday, said: “They had a bit of a slow start where they were bottom half, mid-table, and they’ve certainly picked up.

“They’re a strong team, were in the Championship a few years ago, so they’re a big sized club and they’ll fancy themselves to be up there challenging come the end of the season.

“It’s going to be a good game, I’ve never played there, so it will be nice to go up there and tick that off the list.”

The Tangerines are the third highest scorers in the league this term, with 35 goals, as they possess a number of threats including the likes of Kyle Vassell and Jamille Matt, plus former Hatter Mark Cullen.

Cuthbert knows what to expect from the Blackpool front men, along with rest of the side too, adding: “I played against Jamille Matt last season when he played for Plymouth and played against the boy Vassell, I think he was at Peterborough, so I know what they’re like.

“We’ve been watching clips on how they play and it’s quite similar to most of the teams in this league.

“They are quite direct, quite strong and powerful. So it’s up to us as a back-line to deal with that.”