Cuthbert expecting fierce battle for Town’s number one jersey

Town skipper Scott Cuthbert is anticipating a real battle for the goalkeeping jersey at Kenilworth Road this season.

After Luton had a season of upheaval between the posts, with both Christian Walton and Matt Macey recalled by Brighton and Arsenal respectively, boss Nathan Jones moved to rectify the situation.

James Shea collects a cross

He snapped up Marek Stech and James Shea on permanent deals and also added youngster Harry Isted, making it three stoppers that Hatters can call their own.

It appears that Stech will start as first choice, but on the competition between the pair, Cuthbert said: “They’ve come in and settled in straight away

“The two of them are real high quality, Stechy was on loan at Orient when I was there for a couple of games before he got injured and we know how good a goalie he is.

“I’ve played against Sheasy and he’s been excellent since he’s come in.

“So the two of them are real, real top goalkeepers and they’re pushing each other every day.

“It goes back to how many players we’ve got and competition for places, if you keep on pushing each other, they’re bound to get better if they’re getting pushed.

Fellow defender Johnny Mullins was in agreement too, adding: “Both of them are fighting with each other to get that number one jersey and as a centre back, centre halves and strikers, it’s another position where we’re blessed.

“Sheasy and has done really well and big Marek is top drawer as we know.

“They’re going to push each other all the way and drag the best out of each other.”