Cuthbert given the all clear to return home from hospital

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert has thankfully had the all clear to return home from hospital suffering what looked like a serious neck injury against Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

The 29-year-old went down after the visitors took the lead at Kenilworth Road, requiring some eight minutes of treatment until being stretchered off.

He went to hospital where they’ve done scans on his neck, back and head - and thankfully they’ve come back all clear. Simon Parsell

However, in the evening, physio Simon Parsell told the club’s official website: “Scott got injured in a block challenge with their striker in front of the main stand just before the goal, and we thought he might have dislocated his shoulder.

“Then he went back and headed a ball, which compressed his neck into his arm, and as he hit the deck seconds later trying to close their goalscorer down, he’s hit his arm again.

“At the time he had pain in his neck and couldn’t feel his arm, so we couldn’t take any risks.

“He went to hospital where they’ve done scans on his neck, back and head - and thankfully they’ve come back all clear.

“He’s back on the group chat with the lads and in a cab heading home to his wife and baby daughter, which is the most important thing, and we thank everyone for their great treatment of him.”

Speaking immediately after the game, boss Nathan Jones had said: “Hopefully it looked more serious than it was, because with a neck problem they want to keep you straight and immobilised if you like.

“That’s why it took a little bit of time and he’s gone off to hospital so hopefully we can get some news after that.”

Hatters also had to replace midfielder Jordan Cook after grabbing the equaliser through Cameron McGeehan as Jones said: “It’s just a tight hamstring, as he has had a tight hamstring this week, but he was fine.

“Because they’ve put in big shifts, that’s sometimes why we freshen things up and it’s not always just gratuitous changes.

“Jake Gray was excellent when he came on, we know we have an outstanding individual with him, plus people like Alex Gilliead, even Smudger (Jonathan Smith) who was unlucky not to get game time.”

Hatters were besieged with injury problems throughout the 90 minutes, with virtually every outfield player requiring treatment from Parsell during the game, including Alan Sheehan having to change shirt at least four times after blood was pouring down his face from a head injury suffered in an aerial collision with team-mate Dan Potts.

Jones acknowledged they might have to tread carefull in training with games at Hartlepool and Cheltenham coming up this week.

He added: “They’re a good group, sometimes we might have to take a step back in terms of what we do with them, but they’re a hard working group and sometimes that catches up with them.

“They put in big shifts today, they had to to win the game and they’ve got their rewards.”